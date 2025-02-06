Mayor lays foundation of new development projects in Tondiarpet

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya, laid the foundation stone for new development projects and inspected ongoing works in Ward 44 of the Tondiarpet Zone. She also inspected the construction of a school building and rainwater drainage system in the area.

The Mayor laid the foundation for the construction of a new school building and a night school center at a cost of Rs 50 lakh from the Mayor's Development Fund in Padasalai Street, Kakkanji Colony. She also inspected the ongoing construction of an additional school building with three floors and two childcare centers at a cost of Rs 4.59 crores under the Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme at the Chennai Corporation Middle School in New Kamraj Nagar, Perambur.

Furthermore, she inspected the ongoing construction of a rainwater drainage system at a cost of Rs 2.13 crore from the North Chennai Development Scheme funds in Melapattti Ponnappan Street, which falls under Wards 44 and 71.

During the inspection, the Mayor instructed the officials to complete the ongoing works quickly and ensure their quality.