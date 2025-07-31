Mayor assures action: ‘Will act on illegal debris dumping, encroachments in Pallikaranai marshland’

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya on Wednesday assured that the GCC would work along with the Forest and Highways Departments to prevent the illegal dumping of construction debris in the Pallikaranai Marshland.

Responding to concerns raised during the Council’s question hour by the Perungudi Zone’s ward committee chairperson SV Ravichandran, the Mayor said the Corporation would take up the matter with the Forest Department, which has jurisdiction over the marsh.

“Measures will be taken to clear existing debris and install CCTV surveillance around the marsh to prevent further violations,” she added.

Ravichandran alleged that illegal dumping of construction waste has been occurring unchecked for over six months, enabling encroachments and posing a serious flood threat to the surrounding areas. “More than 150 huts have already come up across large sections of the marsh,” he said. “Repeated complaints to the Forest department had failed to yield any action.”

He pointed out that the Pallikaranai marsh, a notified reserve forest, was vital for flood mitigation and stormwater drainage in the southern parts of the city. “Encroachments and blockage of natural water channels will only heighten the risk of flooding,” he warned.

Despite GCC’s monitoring efforts, illegal dumping continued unabated. “When Corporation staff close off one entry point, debris is brought in through another. Unless there is a strong enforcement mechanism, this cannot be controlled,” he opined.