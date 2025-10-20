Mayiladuthurai Cong MLA booked for assaulting traffic cop in Chennai

CHENNAI: Mayiladuthurai Congress MLA S Rajakumar has been booked by the Chennai police for allegedly assaulting a traffic constable on Anna Salai when the latter tried to book him for parking violation.

The Anna Salai police have registered an FIR under two sections against the MLA.

According to a source, the incident took place when the policeman spotted the SUV belonging to the MLA parked on the side of the Anna Salai stretch from Spencer junction to Anna Salai flyover.

When the constable attempted to wheel-lock the MLA's car, the MLA allegedly arrived at the spot, confronted the constable, and pulled him out of the wrecker vehicle before assaulting him. The MLA had denied the incident when DT Next contacted him.

The episode led to a brief commotion in the area and drew the attention of nearby motorists and pedestrians. A complaint was subsequently filed by the policeman Prabhakaran, based on which the police registered the case late Saturday. Further investigation is under way to determine the sequence of events and identify possible witnesses to the altercation.