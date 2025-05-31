May salary stuck in weekend break, Madras University staff on sit-in protest

CHENNAI: The teaching and non-teaching staff of the University of Madras staged a demonstration on the campus, protesting a delay in the disbursement of the May salary even until Friday evening.

The university staff also complained that the pension for the same period was also not disbursed in time.

The Joint Action Committee of the Madras University Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Association in-charge Balakrishnan told DT Next on Friday night that the May salary for the teaching and non-teaching staff was due to be disbursed on May 30. "However, the university administration has not yet paid the salaries or pensions," he said, adding "as a result, the employees and pensioners who rely on their monthly salary and pension have been severely affected".

Requesting the chief minister to immediately intervene and take necessary steps to ensure the disbursement of the May salary and pension to all the employees, he said, "since it was not paid on Friday, the staff have decided to begin a sit-in protest starting May 30."

He noted that though the delay was communicated to the Higher Education Department authorities, no official has responded."