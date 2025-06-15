Mauled by activists, GCC pauses stray dog control measures in Chennai

CHENNAI: Facing objections from animal rights activists over the manner in which captured stray dogs are treated at its pet clinic, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to put its plans on hold, which has, in turn, spread fear and anger among residents.

After a number of stray dog attack cases, the corporation charted a detailed plan, including conducting a dog census, to address the issue. However, the local body has halted stray dog catching since June 1.

According to sources in the corporation, the NGO and animal activists raised concerns about the treatment of dogs in pet clinics. “They have requested the corporation to do a blood test before the surgery is performed. They also sought nutritious foods for the animals during the treatment period, and install CCTV cameras to monitor the pet clinic,” said an official, adding: "The commissioner has ordered to stop catching dogs till his instruction comes. So we stopped acting on complaints in this regard."

Residents of Thiruvengada Nagar in Ambattur alleged that three dog bites were reported in their area in the last 10 days. "We raised complaints to the GCC and asked the veterinarian to test all dogs that are brought for birth control, but he refused to do so. The move by the corporation may increase viral diseases, including rabies, among dogs," said S Suresh, president, United Welfare Associations, Ambattur.

"Plans are under way to do blood tests for dogs in GCC-run pet clinics. Also, cooked foods will be given to them in the clinics. Dog catching will resume by next week," said Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran.

"The NGOs involved in animal welfare fail to realise how stray dogs terrorise school-going children,” said civic activist Aarani Sreenivasan. According to him, other than being bitten, children also fall when chased by dogs. He added that Vepery is one of the worst-affected areas because pet owners abandon dogs near Madras Veterinary College. “This should be monitored and those abandoning pets should be penalised,” he added.