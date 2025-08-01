Mastermind behind Rs 2 crore overseas job scam arrested at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Magham Vinay Vardhan (36), the alleged mastermind of a multi-crore overseas job scam wanted for months, was arrested upon arrival at Chennai airport from Portugal on Thursday.

Police allege Vardhan, hailing from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, operated a racket through the defunct consultancy agency. He and his associates reportedly defrauded at least 193 job seekers of over Rs 2 crore by promising placements in Portugal, Italy, Germany, Poland, and the Cayman Islands.

Crucially, the consultancy lacked mandatory registration with the Protector of Emigrants (Ministry of External Affairs). The investigation began following a 2023 complaint by Padmanaban (23) of Chengalpattu against Saifuddin (51) of Chennai.

Saifuddin had taken Rs 1.25 lakh for a promised meat-cutter job in Poland but provided neither the job nor a refund. His earlier arrest this year led investigators to identify Vardhan as the key conspirator.