Massive fire engulfs furniture warehouse in Porur
A team of 50 firefighters, using more than 10 vehicles extinguished the blaze, added a Thanthi TV report.
CHENNAI: A massive fire broke out at a furniture warehouse near Porur, with firefighters battling the blaze for approximately three hours.
Despite their efforts, the fire caused major damage, destroying goods worth Rs 4 crore.
Authorities are currently investigating and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
