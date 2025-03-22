Begin typing your search...

    22 March 2025 9:03 AM IST
    Massive fire engulfs furniture warehouse in Porur
    Visual from the spot

    CHENNAI: A massive fire broke out at a furniture warehouse near Porur, with firefighters battling the blaze for approximately three hours.

    A team of 50 firefighters, using more than 10 vehicles extinguished the blaze, added a Thanthi TV report.

    Despite their efforts, the fire caused major damage, destroying goods worth Rs 4 crore.

    Authorities are currently investigating and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

