Massive fire breaks out in T Nagar textile shop
Initial reports suggest that the fire may have been triggered by an electrical short circuit.
CHENNAI: A major fire broke out at a textile shop on Ranganathan Street in T Nagar on Monday, according to a Thanthi TV report.
Thick smoke and flames were seen billowing out of the store, prompting a swift response from the fire and rescue services.
Further details are awaited.
