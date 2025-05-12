Begin typing your search...

Massive fire breaks out in T Nagar textile shop

Initial reports suggest that the fire may have been triggered by an electrical short circuit.

AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|12 May 2025 12:38 PM IST
Massive fire breaks out in T Nagar textile shop
X

Visual from the spot (Thanthi Tv)

CHENNAI: A major fire broke out at a textile shop on Ranganathan Street in T Nagar on Monday, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Initial reports suggest that the fire may have been triggered by an electrical short circuit.

Thick smoke and flames were seen billowing out of the store, prompting a swift response from the fire and rescue services.

Further details are awaited.

fire incidentTextile Shop FireFire accident
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X