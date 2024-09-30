Marina declared Red Zone from Oct 1-6 for Air show

CHENNAI:The Marina beach front has been declared as Red Zone from October 1 to 6 in view of Air Force Day Parade-2024 celebrations Flypast and Aerobatics Display on October 6.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin Chief of Air Force, Chief Secretary, Ministers of State, eminent civil dignitaries and senior Armed Forces Officers will be present.

In this connection rehearsals and full dress rehearsal will be conducted at Marina from October 1 to 5.

In view of security reasons Marina, Chennai has been declared as a 'Red Zone' and flying of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS), Drones and any other aerial objects have been banned in Chennai from October 1 to 6, except the Government arrangements, a release from Greater Chennai City Police on Monday said.