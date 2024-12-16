Margazhi fervour beyond boundaries

CHENNAI: In this rather monochromatic world, the artistes paint it with hues of self-expression and perspective. There has never been no demarcations to the celebration of art. We are yet again during that season of the year, the Margazhi, where sabhas around the city are humming melodious classical chimes, hundreds of cups of filter coffees are filled every day, and an incessant amalgam of divinity and traditions.

However, amidst this magnificence, lies a complex challenge often overlooked—the economics of art.

A mission to seek answers to difficult questions

Rasoham in its truest essence, was born out of Laasya Narasimhachari’s vision of giving back to the art that has shaped and inspired her life. As a performing artiste with nearly four decades of experience, she has carefully curated the Kutty Kutchery festival, which comes in the form of a small offering that adds to the Margazhi magic.

Laasya Narasimhachari, founder, Rasoham

“Our’s is a festivity of two essential principles of diversity and inclusivity. These words are often spoken, but if you look beyond, there is a dearth in the world of artistic opportunities. For over a century, the Margazhi season has been defined by classical music and dance. The vibrancy of Margazhi today owes much to the great artistes and sabhas of repute who selflessly brought and continue to bring invaluable experiences to the rasikas,” says Laasya.

While Margazhi has showcased classical forms for generations, Kutty Kutchery seeks to embrace a wider spectrum of performing arts, ranging from the timeless Kuttiyattam to the pulsating rhythms of Tamil Nadu’s folk arts.

Laasya has been curating events for over 18 years, and that is quite a lot to truly discern the artistes struggle. She highlights, “Artistes dedicate their lives to their craft, pouring their time, energy, and finances into creating works of beauty. Yet, the economic realities often leave them grappling with sustainability. Organisers face similar challenges, working tirelessly to raise funds, manage logistics, and ensure that performances reach the audience.”

How do we create an inclusive opportunity for artists to thrive? At its core, the Kutty Kutchery festival is about rethinking how we engage with art.

Illuminating tradition

In the flickering glow of a single lamp, a centuries-old tradition comes alive. For Sooraj Nambiar, a Kutiyattam artiste from Kerala, this intimate connection between light, performer, and audience is not just a mark of the craft—it’s the heart of the experience.

“I started practicing Kutiyattam when I was 10. My grandmother enrolled me at the Ammannur Gurukulam, which was founded by Guru Ammannur Madhava Chakyar and Guru G Venu,” Sooraj starts to recount.

Sooraj Nambiar

“My guru, the legendary Ammannur Madhava Chakyar, was one of the greatest acting personas of the last century, celebrated globally for his nuanced portrayals of complex characters. His life was inspiring, and through his guru G Venu’s teachings, I learned not just the art of Kutiyattam, but also invaluable lessons about life itself,” he adds.

A UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritage, Kutiyattam is more than a performance—it’s a profound storytelling tradition. Through this, Sooraj will bring life to the story of Sugreeva in Exile: Echoes of Solitude.

Sooraj explains, “My performance features an excerpt from Balivadham- Kutiyattam. It portrays Sugreeva’s anguish and solitude after being exiled by his brother Bali. Seeking refuge on Malyavan mountain, he laments his fate, comparing his struggles with scenes from the forest.”

Sooraj is rather enthusiastic about his performance during Margazhi. “Margazhi is a celebration of art in its purest form. It’s a privilege to bring Kutiyattam to this stage. Though Kutiyattam has long been overshadowed by classical music and dance, it is heartening to see its growing recognition.”

Kutiyattam is not just an art form; it’s a piece of our cultural soul. And in the warm glow of that single lamp, the essence of that soul is sure to shine.

Fight for inclusion and respect

In the roister of melodies, relishing hot bondas, and bajjis, all is not sparkling in the lives of 15 artistes, who still struggle to find a light in the Margazhi season. But this isn’t just about the Kutchery season, but life every season.

This season, DC Squad, a collective of young, passionate folk artists, are stepping onto the Margazhi stage to challenge stereotypes and bring long-overdue recognition to Tamil Nadu’s vibrant Naatupura Kalaigal.

It was never a team. A bunch of few artistes met at DakshinaChitra and connected on a deeper level to not just uplift Naatupura Kalaigal, but also to break down the stereotypes that have held them back in this society.

“For too long, we have been labeled as inferior and uneducated as we practice our traditional fork art, which each of us proudly represent,” states Lokesh Raghavan, one of the members who practices Karagattam, Paraiyattam and Oyilattam.

Many performers come from underprivileged backgrounds and are often labeled culturally inferior. This stigma is compounded by caste-based discrimination, with society associating folk arts with specific communities.

Lokesh explains, “People assume that folk artists are from villages or slums and don’t belong on elite platforms like Margazhi. But that’s far from the truth. Our team includes students, IT professionals, teachers, and corporate employees.”

Arjun is a Silambattam expert from the community of Kannagi Nagar. Despite being labeled as a slum resident, Arjun has shattered barriers by winning two international gold medals and national accolades in Silambattam. Now pursuing an LLB degree, he dreams of becoming an advocate to fight for his community’s rights.

Another inspiration is the story of Narayani, a versatile artist who overcame her family’s strict restrictions to pursue her passion for Karagattam. A B.Sc. Mathematics graduate and certified Zumba instructor, Narayani uses her talent to encourage young women to embrace folk arts. “When we used to perform for TV shows, while the western dancers had their own rooms to change, we were often asked to get ready behind the buses. It’s humiliating” Narayani elucidates.

Moreover, some folk art forms like Karagattam have been misrepresented and sexualised over time, further tarnishing their image. DC Squad stays determined to restore the dignity of these art forms.

—Groove to the beasts of DC Squad, who will be performing today at Teach Auditorium of Bharata Kalanjali Natya school from 5.30 pm to 7 pm. Step into the world of the oldest surviving classical theatre form with Sooraj Nambiar tomorrow, at Alliance Française of Madras, from 5.30 pm to 7 pm.