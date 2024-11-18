Manja thread slashes child’s neck on Vyasarpadi flyover, four arrested

CHENNAI: A two-and-a-half-year-old child was severely injured when a manja thread got entangled around his neck and causing serious wounds on the Vyasarpadi flyover. The child was quickly rushed to a private hospital, where doctors had to put seven sutures to close the deep wound caused by the string.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the incident occurred when the child was travelling with his father and mother on a two-wheeler on the Vyasarpadi flyover when a manja string, which had been flying loose in the air, got entangled with his neck, causing deep lacerations.

The child was rushed to the hospital with heavy bleeding from his neck and is currently receiving medical care. The incident has raised serious concerns about the danger posed by manja kite strings.

The report said the Chennai police have arrested four people so far, and investigations are ongoing.

In separate incidents related to manja strings, the police have arrested eight people across two locations and are conducting further investigations into these incidents.