Manipur woman held with 4,800 painkiller tablets

CHENNAI: The Madipakkam police have arrested a 39-year-old woman from Manipur for alleged possession of 4,800 painkiller tablets. Investigation revealed that she had procured the tablets online.

The accused was identified as Vunglianching, a native of Manipur's Surachandpur district. Madipakkam police had received a tip-off about a woman loitering suspiciously in Ram Nagar, after which a team apprehended her. When questioned, she gave inconsistent replies, prompting the police to check the package she was carrying and find the tablets.

The probe revealed that the consignment was shipped to her from Chandigarh via courier service, and it came to light that Vunglianching was previously booked in a similar case in Chennai.

The police seized a mobile phone from the accused and are currently investigating her network, including the courier chain and potential buyers. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other individuals associated with the case. Vunglianching was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.

In another case, the Vepery police have arrested two more persons - Mayuri (35) and Piyush (29), who had earlier procured narcotic substances from a peddler, Sourav Chauhan (36) of Rajasthan, who was arrested last Tuesday for possession of 7 grams of cocaine.