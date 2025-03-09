Manipur native held for forcing women into prostitution in Chennai

Begin typing your search...

    9 March 2025
    CHENNAI: City Police's Immoral Trafficking Prevention Unit (ITPU) arrested a 22-year-old woman from Manipur who forced other women from her state into prostitution by promising them jobs in the hospitality sector.

    The ITPU team conducted checks at a spa in Kilpauk based on a specific tip-off that young girls are forced into prostitution there. After an inquiry, police arrested Malingmai of Manipur and rescued a woman from the spa.

    She was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. The rescued woman was admitted to a government home for women for rehabilitation. A search is on for an accomplice of the accused.

