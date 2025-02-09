Manipur folk festival with traditional dance, martial arts in Chennai

CHENNAI: DakshinaChitra will host the Manipur Folk Festival from February 7 to 9, celebrating Manipur’s rich cultural heritage. The festival will feature live performances of traditional dance and martial arts at 11.30 am, 12.30 pm, 3.30 pm, and 4.30 pm each day.

Supported by the Manipur State Kala Akademi and the Manipur Handloom & Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd., the festival showcases the cultural traditions of Manipur. The festival will include three traditional performances.

Mao Jagoi - a lively folk dance from the Mao Naga community, performed during celebrations with energetic footwork and rhythms. Another performance will be Thougal Jagoi, it’s a dance often telling stories of love, heroism, and devotion, featuring colourful costumes and intricate footwork.

Visitors can also see Thang-Ta – a traditional martial art combining martial combat and graceful movements, using swords and spears to highlight strength and agility.