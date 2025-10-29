Manidhaneyam provides scholarships to over 500 Group-I aspirants

CHENNAI: The Manidhaneyam Free IAS Academy, founded by Saidai S Duraisamy has provided educational assistance to 525 candidates preparing for the 2025–26 Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group-I main examination.

According to a statement, the scholarship distribution event was held on October 26 and 29 at the academy’s training centre in CIT Nagar.

Saidai Duraisamy and former DGP Alexander presented Rs 10,000 each to students registered with the academy, who are undergoing training for the main examination.

The Manidhaneyam Foundation, established in 2005, offers free coaching and educational support to economically and socially disadvantaged students. For the upcoming Group-I exam, the academy has been conducting regular mock tests and classes, both offline and online, since September 15.

Former students who have cleared earlier Group-I exams and are now in service are also mentoring current aspirants. Study materials and video lessons have been uploaded on www.mntfreeias.com, and candidates have been urged to make full use of the academy’s free resources.