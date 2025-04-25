Mango season kicks off in Koyambedu market; Alphonso and Banganapalli priced up to Rs 150/kg

CHENNAI: With the mango season witnessing a boom, the Koyambedu market in Chennai is bustling with mango trade as people are flocking to buy mangoes by the kilo, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

While mango season peaks during summer, varieties like Malkova, Alphonso and Imampasandh arrive at the Chennai market from Salem from January onwards. By February and March, mangoes such as Banganapalli and Senthuram from Kerala hit the market. In April, local mangoes from Tiruvallur, Krishnagiri, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Theni, and the East Coast Road regions begin arriving, marking the official start of the season.

By May, Mallika, Rumani, and Javari mangoes from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are stocked at the market which makes the fruit more affordable owing to a huge surge in supply until season ends in June or July.

Salem district has seen a 10 percent increase in mango yield this year compared to previous years, leading to a significant increase in supply. Around 150 tonnes of mangoes arrive on a daily basis at the Koyambedu market and these numbers are expected to go up by 250 to 350 tonnes per day in May and June.

The current price of various varieties of mangoes at the market are:

Alphonso: Wholesale at Rs 120/kg, retail at Rs 150/kg

Banganapalli: Wholesale at Rs 90/kg, retail at Rs 150/kg

Senthuram: Wholesale at Rs 60/kg, retail at Rs 80/kg

Imam Pasand: Wholesale at Rs 150/kg, retail at Rs 180/kg

Farmers at the market noted that the prices were of first-grade mangoes, while lower-grade varieties sell for Rs 20 to 30 less per kilo.