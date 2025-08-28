Mango prices quadruple at Chennai’s Koyambedu Market on August 28

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market witnessed moderate fluctuations on August 28 (Thursday), with a few notable changes.

According to traders, mangoes were sold at Rs 25 per kg, but the price has now surged to Rs 105 per kg.

Carrots, which were priced at Rs 50 per kg, have risen by Rs 10 to Rs 60 per kg. Beans have also increased from Rs 40 per kg to Rs 50 per kg.

On the other hand, tomato prices have dropped from Rs 60 per kg to Rs 40 per kg.

Lemons, which cost Rs 50 per kg on August 25, are now priced at Rs 40 per kg.

Yam has also seen a decline, from Rs 65 per kg to Rs 45 per kg.

Prices of garlic, beetroot, and snake gourd have fallen by Rs 10 per kg.

Garlic is now sold at Rs 120 per kg, beetroot at Rs 30 per kg, and snake gourd at Rs 15 per kg.



















