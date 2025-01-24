Mangaluru Central – Dr MGR Chennai Central West Coast Express rescheduled; check details here

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|24 Jan 2025 5:44 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-01-24 12:35:10  )
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Train No 22638 Mangaluru Central – Dr MGR Chennai Central West Coast Express scheduled to leave Mangaluru Central at 11.45 pm on January 24 & 31, will be rescheduled to leave Mangaluru Central at 1.45 am January 25 & February 1 due to engineering works between Ottapalam and Lakkiti Section (Late by 2 hours), a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

    Train ServicesExpress TrainsTrain rescheduledMGR Chennai CentralMangaluru central
    DTNEXT Bureau

