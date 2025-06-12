Mandaveli bus terminus to be modernised with retail and commercial complexes

CHENNAI: The Mandaveli bus terminus in Chennai is set for a major facelift with the inclusion of retail and commercial complexes.

The project is being undertaken by Chennai Metro Asset Management Limited (CMAML), a joint venture of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) at a cost of Rs 151 crore.

According to the plan, the redevelopment will consist of two towers.

Tower A will have a two-level parking facility that can accommodate over 184 two-wheelers and 96 four-wheelers.

From the ground floor to seventh floor, commercial and office spaces are planned.

These will include corporate offices, reception lounges, and dedicated areas for essential services.

Similarly, Tower B will also have a two-level parking facility, with space for 318 two-wheelers and 96 four-wheelers.

The tower will feature retail outlets, reception lounges, and exclusive zones for essential services from the ground to the seventh floor.

The terrace will include solar panel installations, promoting sustainability and adherence to green building standards and the project signifies a major step towards Transit oriented development (TOD) in Chennai.