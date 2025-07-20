Begin typing your search...
Man arrested for attempted sexual assault and extortion in Chennai
CHENNAI: A man named Vishnu has been arrested for attempting to sexually assault a young woman and allegedly using obscene photographs to extort money and jewellery from her, according to Thanthi TV.
The incident came to light after the woman, a resident of Madipakkam, lodged a complaint at the Tiruvanmiyur All Women Police Station.
Following the complaint, a case has been registered under seven sections, including provisions of the Prevention of Atrocities Act.
Further details awaited.
