Manali incinerator: From zero waste to hazardous metals

CHENNAI: A joint fact-finding report by the Civil Society Organisation (CSO) and experts prepared over a period of six months revealed alarmingly high levels of heavy metal contamination -- including that of cadmium, a carcinogenic heavy metal, and other violations – caused by the waste incinerator in Manali, north Chennai.

The fact-finding report titled, ‘Waste Incineration – Zero or Zero Truth?’ revealed that the "red category" incinerator in Chinna Mathur, Manali, had been operating without the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board's consent-to-operate licence.

The fact-finding team urged the state government to constitute an independent committee to thoroughly probe into the environmental, health and regulatory violations by the 10-tonne incinerator in Manali.

The team also insisted that the state scrap the proposed WTE (waste-to-energy) incineration project in Kodungaiyur and Tambaram, which will cumulatively burn 3,600 tonnes of unsegregated waste. The team's visit to the waste incinerator plant revealed that none of the water, soil and air pollution control equipment were functioning. Though the efforts to collect soil, leachate and water samples were thwarted by the plant operators several times, the team managed to take a soil sample near the incinerator site, the report said.

"The cadmium presence in this sample was about 16 times the permissible level. We also found high concentrations of lead and chromium. These metals are toxic to kidneys, skeletal system, respiratory system, nervous system, cardiovascular system etc., " said the report

A 10-tonne/day waste incinerator has been operating in Chinna Mathur area in Manali since 2019.

Communities living in the vicinity have complained of severe pollution and health impacts since its inception. Residents here have particularly highlighted respiratory issues, skin ailments, foul smell, contamination of groundwater, and deposition of black soot from the incinerator on their homes.

To probe into these complaints, a joint fact-finding committee was formed including members from Visai, Poovulagin Nanbargal, Kodungaiyur Thozhargal, Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA), Foundation for Friendly Environment and Medical Awareness (FEMA), Chennai Climate Action Group (CCAG), Centre for Financial Accountability (CFA) and lawyer Madhuvanthi Rajkumar.