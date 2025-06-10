Manali express road: Protestors bring median works to halt

CHENNAI: Amid opposition from residents in Manali, the construction of median works on the Manali Express High Road was brought to a halt on Tuesday. The median works came under criticism as it would cut the residents' access to bus stops on both sides.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had undertaken the work of heightening the median at the Manali Express High Road, from Sathyamoorthy Nagar to Ennore Express Road. As there are five bus stops on both sides of the Manali Express High Road, the residents of Sathyamoorthy Nagar, TKS Nagar and Jothi Nagar raised their dissent against the work as the NHAI establishing the median without leaving room allowing the people to cross the road to catch buses as it is their primary mode of transportation.

CPM councillor R Jayaraman (Ward 4) and over 30 protestors demanded regular spaces on the median to help residents safely cross the road. Later, the local police negotiated and assured them that the work would be done per their demands.

"Most office goers and school kids depend on bus transportation to reach their destination. If the median is being constructed without space, how can they cross the road," wondered Jayaraman, adding, "We will stage a demonstration if our demands are not fulfilled."