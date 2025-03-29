Man wanted by Tiruchy police detained at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old man who was on the lookout by the Tiruchy police for three years was detained at the Chennai airport on Saturday.

The immigration officers were checking the documents of the passengers who arrived from Riyadh via Sri Lanka on Friday night.

As they found that Farook Ali Dawud of Tiruchy was wanted by the police for three years, they detained him, and an inquiry revealed that his wife had filed a harassment case against him, and when the police were about to arrest him, he escaped abroad. A special team from Tiruchy took him into their custody on Saturday.