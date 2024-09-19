Man wanted by Ramanathapuram police detained at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man who was on the lookout by the Ramanathapuram police was detained at Chennai airport on Wednesday night.

The immigration officers were checking the documents of the passengers who arrived from Muscat.

The officers when scanning the documents of Marimuthu (27) of Ramanathapuram found that an attempt to murder case had been registered against him for the past four years by the Ramanathapuram police.

Soon they detained him in the immigration room and during inquiry they found that in the year 2020 a case was registered against Marimuthu by the police but before getting attested he managed to escape abroad.

Later a Look out circular (LOC) was sent to all the airports across the country and Marimuthu was caught in Chennai airport when he returned from Muscat.

The officers alerted Ramanathapuram police and handed Marimuthu to the Chennai airport police station.

Soon, a team from Ramanathapuram would arrive in Chennai and take Marimuthu under their custody.