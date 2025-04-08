Man tries to pacify quarrel, mob beats him to death in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 57-year-old man who tried pacifying a group that was bickering with his nephew was assaulted grievously, leading to his death in Otteri on Monday. Four persons, including a mother-son duo, were arrested by the city police on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The victim, A Balu, had gone to the scene of the crime to pacify the group who had rounded up his nephew, K Senthilraja (41) of Otteri, after a road rage incident. The mirror in Senthilraja's autorickshaw had accidentally brushed against a man, and he had apologised to the man, police said.

However, a woman who witnessed the incident created a ruckus and picked up a fresh argument with Senthilraja about his driving. She then called her son, who came with his friends to the scene, and they had rounded up Senthilraja. On his part, Senthilraja alerted his wife and uncle, who reached the scene and tried to pacify the woman.

As the two groups were arguing, the woman's group assaulted Balu and pushed him to the ground. Balu was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and was declared dead.

The Secretariat Colony police registered a case and arrested M Balachandar (25), V Satishkumar (25), M Suryakumar (25), and his mother, M Kanchana (44). All of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.