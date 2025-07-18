Man suffers severe burns after jumping onto live electric train in Tambaram suicide attempt

CHENNAI: A tragic incident unfolded at Tambaram railway station on Friday late evening when a man suffered severe electrical burns after jumping onto a live EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) train in an apparent suicide attempt.

The incident occurred around 8:00 pm at Platform 3. The train, traveling from Chengalpattu to Chennai Beach via Tambaram, had just arrived at the station. Eyewitnesses reported that a man standing on the foot over bridge suddenly leapt from it, landing directly onto the roof section of the stationary electric train.

Immediately upon contact, he suffered severe electric shock by the high-voltage overhead lines, triggering fire on his body. Bystanders watched in horror as the man writhed, engulfed in flames on top of the coach.

The event triggered significant panic at the station. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, Government Railway Police (GRP), and station officials rushed to the scene. Critical emergency protocols were activated: the Railway Control Room was alerted, and all electrical power to Platform 3 was swiftly cut off to prevent further danger.

RPF staff and railway workers managed to bring the severely burned man down from the train roof. He was urgently transported via a 108 ambulance to the Chennai KMC Hospital for initial treatment.

Following the rescue, power was restored to Platform 3. However, authorities announced that the affected Chengalpattu-Tambaram-Chennai Beach EMU service would be canceled. Passengers aboard were transferred to another EMU train waiting at Platform 2.

The Tambaram Railway Police have registered a case and are investigating. Initial inquiries revealed the victim's identity as Shekar (37), a resident of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Police sources indicate that Shankar, reportedly distraught after losing Rs. 2 lakh in rummy gambling and subsequent separation from his wife, appears to have attempted suicide due to these personal pressures.

Shankar sustained approximately 30% burns. He was later shifted to Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for further treatment, where his condition is reported to be critical.