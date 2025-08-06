Man steals law intern’s bag on Madras HC campus, held

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a man for stealing the handbag of a law intern at the Madras High Court campus on Tuesday.

The complainant, a 23-year-old woman from Krishnagiri, is undergoing internship at the HC.

On Tuesday evening, she noticed a man taking her handbag containing mobile phones and other valuables, and walking away after which she raised alarms. Public caught him and handed him over to the HC police who arrested him.

The arrested person was identified as Pencilliah (45) of Avadi. Police said that he was an office assistant with a lawyer. The stolen items were recovered from him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.