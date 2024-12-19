Man steals cash, valuables from woman cop’s house, arrested from Perumbakkam

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man, who allegedly stole cash and valuables worth over Rs 12,000 from a house where three women police constables were staying at Triplicane was arrested from Ezhil Nagar in Perumbakkam.

Ice House police identified the arrested as Vijay, a resident of Perumbakkam who after stealing cash, and valuables, escaped wearing one of the women constable's khaki trousers two weeks ago.

Jayasree, who is attached to the Chennai City Police, had left for work on December 2. She was staying along with two other police women. When the theft happened no inmate was at the house. When Jayasree returned, she found her house ransacked and her valuables missing. She also found a man's pants in the room.

Based on her complaint, the police launched an investigation. Based on the CCTV footage, the police identified Vijay walking in khaki pants, belonging to one of the policewomen, with a trolley bag.

He confessed to the crime and said the key to the house was hanging near the bathroom and Rs 5,000 in cash was recovered from him.