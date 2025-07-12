Man slits cousin's throat while riding bike in ECR

CHENNAI: A bike ride ended in a gory murder when a man brutally slit his cousin's throat mid-travel on the East Coast Road in the late hours of Thursday.

The deceased was Subash (27) of Ammanur village near Cheyyur in Chengalpattu. His cousin, Surender (29), is also a resident of the same village. On Thursday night, when Subash was sleeping in his house, Surender woke him up, saying he needed to travel urgently to Cheyyur and asked Subash to take him on his two-wheeler. Subash agreed, and they both travelled to Cheyyur, and Subash was driving the bike.

While riding, Surender told Subash to slow down. As Subash reduced the speed and continued riding, Surender suddenly pulled out a knife and slit Subash's throat from behind. Subash cried out in pain and fell off the bike. Surender then got down, fully slit his cousin's throat, killed him on the spot, left his body on the roadside and escaped on the bike.

The onlookers noticed Subash lying dead in a pool of blood and informed the police. The Cheyyur police team rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH.

The police registered a case and, on Friday morning, arrested Surender near ECR. The police are investigating the reason behind the murder.