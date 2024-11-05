Man rams car into business rival’s store in Velachery

CHENNAI: Irate over losing Deepavali sales to another store, a man who runs a garment shop in Velachery rammed into his business rival’s shop with a speeding car on Sunday night. Jebaustin, the victim shop owner, noticed the car coming through his glass door and managed to get out in time, police said. The incident was caught on the store’s CCTV.

The car was driven by Shivakumar, whose garment store is next to Jebaustin’s store in Vijaya Nagar. Police investigations revealed that Shivakumar often argued with Jebaustin, claiming that his store affected business.

Shivakumar was upset over poor sales during Deepavali. On Sunday night, he got drunk and drove his car right into Jebaustin’s store, shattering the glass door and damaging the store.

Fortunately, no person was injured. Based on a complaint filed by Jebaustin, the police have secured Shivakumar and are questioning.