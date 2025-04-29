Begin typing your search...

    Man on way to invite guests for son's wedding killed in Maduranthakam road accident

    The deceased, identified as Selvaraj, was a resident of Pudhupettai, near Acharapakkam in Chengalpattu district, according to Thanthi TV.

    29 April 2025
    CHENNAI: A man died in a road accident near Maduranthakam while he was out on his scooter to distribute invitations for his son's wedding.

    He was attempting to cross a road on his scooter when a speeding car collided with his vehicle. The impact was so severe that he was thrown off the scooter, leading to immediate death.

    Acharapakkam Police have registered a case and investigations are underway.

