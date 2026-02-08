Man, lover arrested for wife's murder in Ponneri

CHENNAI: A broken window nailed the husband in the murder of a newlywed woman in Tiruvallur's Ponneri. The man's lover was also arrested for conspiring with him.
M Kousalya, a B.Ed graduate, married D Rajesh (31) in August, police said. A probe revealed that Rajesh was in a relationship with another woman, which his family opposed, yet they conducted his wedding with Kousalya.
Rajesh continued the previous relationship even after marriage and murdered Kousalya to continue living with his lover, Deepika.
On Friday, Rajesh staged a drama as if his wife had an accidental fall in the house after she stepped on spilt oil. The police said he smothered her with a pillow and repeatedly banged her head against the wall to kill her. He then spilt oil on the floor and moved Kousalya's body near the oil to fit the drama.
For an alibi, Rajesh broke a window in the house to exit and then raised an alarm in the neighbourhood as if Kousalya had locked herself inside and was not responding to phone calls.
Neighbours broke down the door, found Kousalya unconscious and moved her to a hospital, where she was declared dead.
The injuries on Kousalya's face made her family suspicious and prompted them to approach the police.
Neighbours told investigators that the broken window was intact the previous day, while Rajesh claimed it remained broken for a few days, raising suspicion.
After an intense investigation, Rajesh confessed to the murder. He was arrested along with Deepika.