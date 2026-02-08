Man, lover arrested for wife's murder in Ponneri

On Friday, Rajesh staged a drama as if his wife had an accidental fall in the house after she stepped on spilt oil. The police said he smothered her with a pillow and repeatedly banged her head against the wall to kill her. He then spilt oil on the floor and moved Kousalya's body near the oil to fit the drama.

For an alibi, Rajesh broke a window in the house to exit and then raised an alarm in the neighbourhood as if Kousalya had locked herself inside and was not responding to phone calls.