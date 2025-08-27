Man kills son over family dispute in Perambalur

TIRUCHY: A man killed his son brutally over a family dispute in Ariyalur on Wednesday. The police have registered a case and a search is on for the culprit.

Raja (44), a resident of A-Mettur near Arumbavur in Perambalur, was married to Revathi from the same area, and the couple has three sons. Eight years ago, Raja married Uma, a widow, and they had a six-year-old son. After the second marriage, Raja’s first wife’s sons used to pick quarrels with him and Uma.

On Tuesday, Raja’s first wife’s son, Rasukutti (20), working as a harvester driver, picked up a quarrel with Uma while Raja was not present at home.

When Raja returned home, Uma had narrated the incident to Raja. Angered over this, Raja went to his first wife’s house and got into a quarrel with her. When Raja started assaulting Revathi, Rasukutti attempted to ease the situation. But Raja continued to assault Revathi, and in turn, Rasukutti assaulted his father.

In such a backdrop, on Wednesday, while Rasukutti was waiting for the bus, Raja, who came along with a crowbar, started attacking him on his head. Rasukutti immediately fell to the ground, and Raja continued to hit him on his head. Rasukutti died on the spot, and Raja fled the scene after ensuring Rasukutti died.

On information, Arumbavur police rushed to the spot and retrieved Rasukutti’s body, and sent it to the Ariyalur GH. A case was registered, and a search is on for Raja.