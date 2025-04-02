Man kills live-in partner by smashing head with grinding stone in Anakaputhur 

CHENNAI: Furious about infidelity, a 40-year-old man killed his live-in partner by dropping a grinding stone on her head on Tuesday night at their house in Anakaputhur.

According to the police, Bakiyalakshmi (33) was a mother of two children and had separated from her husband. She was involved in a relationship with Gnanachithan, a contract labourer in the Tambaram Corporation. The couple lived in Anakaputhur along with Bakiyalakshmi's children.

On Tuesday, after the children went to bed and were sleeping, the couple took to another room to consume liquor.

After some time, Gnanchitham started an argument with Bakiyalakshmi, accusing her of having affairs with other men. Bakiyalakshmi, in retaliation, told him that he could not ask her such things as he is legally not her husband. Angered by the answer, Gnanachithan took a grinding stone and crushed Bakiyalakshmi's head. She died immediately on impact.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Gnanachithan, drenched in Bakiyalakshmi's blood, reached Shankar Nagar police station and confessed to the cops about killing his partner.

Then, the police visited the house in Anakaputhur to retrieve Bakiyalakshmi's body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet government hospital. The police arrested Gnanachithan. Further investigation is under way.