Man kills live-in partner by smashing head with grinding stone in Anagaputhur

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his live-in partner by crushing her head with a grinding stone in Anagaputhur on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Bakiyalakshmi (33) of Anagaputhur.

Police said Bakiyalakshmi was married and was the mother of two children but she got separated from her husband and was living with Gnanachithan (40) who works as a contract labour in the Tambaram corporation.

The couple was staying in a house with two children and on Tuesday night while the children were sleeping the two were consuming liquor in another room.

At that time Gnanachithan argued with Bakiyalakshmi, accusing that she was in an affair with a few other men.

Bakiyalakshmi had said that he could not question her as he was not her legal husband.

This angered Gnanachithan and he took the grinding stone and crushed Bakiyalakshmi's head and she died on the spot.

Later in the early Wednesday morning, Gnanachithan went to the Shankar Nagar police station with his clothes full of blood stains and confessed to the police that he had murdered the woman.

Then the police who visited the house retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH.

The police arrested Gnanachithan and further investigation is on.