Man kills fiancée over suspicions just 3 months after engagement in Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: Just three months into engagement, a 25-year-old man murdered his fiancée, with whom he had been in a relationship for the last five years. According to the investigation, the man was grossly frustrated over his partner's workplace friendship and was irate over being blocked on her phone and social media, leading to the extreme step. The tragic incident occurred just 40 kilometres from the city in Sriperumbudur on Saturday.

The deceased woman was identified as Soundarya (24), and the accused was identified as Dinesh (25). Both hail from Nagapattinam district, but were working at different private firms in the industrial town of Sriperumbudur.

Soundarya stayed with her friends in a hostel close to her workplace in Kristhava Kandigai village. The pair, Soundarya and Dinesh, who became friends five years ago, entered into a relationship and got engaged in April this year, in Nagapattinam.

A while ago, Dinesh had pulled up Soundarya for being friendly with another man and had asked her to cut off ties with him as they were engaged. Upset over her fiancé's suspicions, Soundarya had stopped attending his phone calls, refused to meet him and blocked him on all social media.

On Saturday night, Dinesh went to Soundarya's hostel room and picked up an argument over the issues in their relationship. When the argument escalated, Dinesh saw red and stabbed the woman repeatedly before fleeing the scene.

Soundarya's roommates, who reached the hostel, found her in a pool of blood and alerted the authorities. After which, the Sriperumbudur police moved Soundarya to a hospital where she was declared brought dead. Even as the police were on the lookout for Dinesh, he surrendered to the police at Nagapattinam district, after which the Sriperumbudur police were alerted. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.