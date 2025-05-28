Man kills dad for sexually harassing wife, buries body with father-in-law's help

CHENNAI: The police have arrested a man and his father-in-law for the murder of his father, whose body was buried on the banks of the Palar river near Madurantakam.

The incident came to light when villagers from Puliparakkovil discovered a body buried in a sand pit near the river on May 25 and alerted the Padalam police. During the investigation, the victim was identified as Shankar (55), a worker at a brick kiln near Tirukazhukundram.

Their investigation led the police to Shankar's son, Murugan (35). During sustained questioning, Murugan confessed to the murder, stating that he killed his father in a fit of rage. Murugan claimed that his father was sexually harassing his wife. Enraged by this, he attacked and killed Shankar, Murugan told the police.

He then enlisted the help of his father-in-law, Ravi (55), to transport the body to the Palar river bank near Puliparakkovil village, where they dug a pit and buried it.

Based on his confession, police arrested both Murugan and Ravi. They have been charged with murder and concealing evidence, specifically digging a pit to bury the body to destroy evidence. Both accused were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.