Man kills 2 daughters with poison-laced idli; attempts suicide

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man allegedly poisoned his two young daughters and attempted suicide at a guest house in Mahabalipuram on Saturday, following a prolonged family dispute.
The accused Pradeep, a resident of Kolathur, was married to Preethi, and the couple had two daughters, Lia (7) and Subiksha (4).
Due to marital discord, the couple had been living separately for the past two months, with the children staying with Pradeep. A case related to the dispute has been registered with the Puzhal police station. Pradeep had been under severe mental distress following the separation and the ongoing inquiry, the police said.
On Monday, he travelled with the children to Mahabalipuram and checked into a guest house. Staff said he was seen taking the children to the beach in the mornings and evenings during their stay.
On Saturday afternoon, when there was no response from the room till about 1.30 pm, the guest house staff grew suspicious and alerted the Mahabalipuram police, who broke open the door and found both children dead, while Pradeep was unconscious and in a critical condition.
Preliminary inquiry indicated that poison had been mixed with idlis given to the children, after which Pradeep consumed the same food. He was rushed to the Poonjeri GH and is undergoing treatment. The bodies were sent to the Chengalpattu District GH for a post-mortem.
Further investigation is under way.