Man kills 2 daughters with poison-laced idli; attempts suicide

The accused Pradeep, a resident of Kolathur, was married to Preethi, and the couple had two daughters, Lia (7) and Subiksha (4).

Due to marital discord, the couple had been living separately for the past two months, with the children staying with Pradeep. A case related to the dispute has been registered with the Puzhal police station. Pradeep had been under severe mental distress following the separation and the ongoing inquiry, the police said.