Man killed after concrete slab falls, crushes him in Chitlapakkam

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man died after a concrete slab fell on him during the demolition of an old house in Chitlapakkam on Thursday.

Janakiraman, a BJP zonal head from Chitlapakkam, had recently purchased a property in Muthulakshmi Nagar.

Janakiraman decided to demolish the old house on the property, and a few days ago, demolition work started at the site.

On Thursday, while workers were breaking the concrete sunshades, a part of it suddenly collapsed and fell on Kaaliappan, a worker from Tiruporur. With grievous head Injuries, Kaaliappan died on the spot.

During the investigation, police found that Janakiraman had not taken proper permission from the Tambaram Corporation for the demolition work. A case has been registered.