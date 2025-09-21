Man kidnapped from Chennai, murdered and dumped in Mayiladuthurai water body

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man was kidnapped from Chennai and murdered by his by his relative and his associates in Mayiladuthurai district, allegedly over an affair, police said on Sunday.

The victim, Lakshmanan of Kollidam, had been living in Avadi after a dispute with his relative, Ramachandran alias Raja of Kollidam. Police said Raja accused Lakshmanan of having an affair with his two wives and started blackmailing him, even issuing death threats. In fear, Lakshmanan had moved to Avadi in Chennai several months ago.

According to the police, Raja, his associate Rahul of Vallampadugai, and two others, traced Lakshmanan to Avadi, kidnapped him, and brought him back to Kollidam. They allegedly killed him by slitting his throat with a sickle and dumped the body in the South Rajan canal.

Residents noticed the body floating on Saturday morning and alerted the police. Officers from Anaikaranchatram police station in Mayiladuthurai recovered the body and sent it to the Sirkazhi Government Hospital for postmortem. Lakshmanan is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case of kidnap and murder. A special team has been formed to trace Raja and three others, who are absconding. Further investigation is underway.