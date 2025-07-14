Man jumps from building to escape fire in Perambur; suffers fracture

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man suffered a fracture on his leg after jumping from the second floor of a building that was on fire in Perambur on Sunday afternoon.

The injured man, identified as Santhosh, an advocate, was inside a gym on the second floor when the fire broke out, according to the police.

Santhosh and five others had jumped from a window to escape the flames. While Santhosh suffered a leg fracture and was admitted to a nearby hospital for surgery, the others sustained only minor injuries and were discharged after treatment.

The fire began on the ground floor, which houses the parking area, and quickly spread through the three-storey building.

After preliminary investigations, Peravallur police indicated that an electrical short circuit on the ground floor may have triggered the fire. Investigation into the cause of the fire is still going on.