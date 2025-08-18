Man held with 1.14 kg of ganja chocolates in Zam Bazaar

CHENNAI: The city police arrested Amulkumar Yadav (52) and seized 1.14 kg of ganja chocolates from him in Zam Bazaar on Sunday.

The Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit had received a tip-off about the movement of narcotic substances in Royapettah.

In coordination with the Zam Bazaar police, the ANIU surveilled Feroze Street and intercepted the suspect. Finding his answers evasive, they checked his baggage and found 228 ganja chocolates.

Amulkumar already has two cases against him. In another case in Mylapore, police arrested Padmakumar (34) and David Bakiya Durairaj (51) of Panaiyur and seized 14.2 kg of gutkha products from them based on a tip-off.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.