    Man held for vandalising police vehicles in Tondiarpet

    On hearing the sound of breaking glass, police officials on duty rushed out of the premises, only to find that Chithabarapandian had fled the scene.

    23 Feb 2025 12:28 PM IST
    Visuals from the spot (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: A man was arrested for breaking into the Joint Commissioner's office (North Zone) and vandalising three police vehicles in Tondiarpet on Saturday night.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the accused, Chithabarapandian, had also smashed a private car parked outside the police station.

    On hearing the sound of breaking glass, police officials on duty rushed out of the premises, only to find that Chithabarapandian had fled the scene.

    Upon inspecting the CCTV footage, they identified the accused and arrested him. The investigation is currently under way.

