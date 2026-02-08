Man held for targeting foreigners in star hotels for valuables

CHENNAI: Police have arrested a serial offender for targeting foreign nationals staying in star hotels in the city for their valuables and seized 600 US dollars, 220 euros, and Rs 15,000.
Jayavardhan Janathan Punjabi, a native of Gujarat residing in Brazil, arrived in Chennai on Jan 26 and stayed at a star hotel near the Gemini flyover.
While checking out, he left a bag containing 400 US dollars, expensive clothes, and a wine bottle in the hotel room, stating that he would collect it on his return on Feb 4. When Jayavardhan returned, he found the bag missing.
Police examined CCTV footage and zeroed in on the accused, Muhaideen Akbar Hussain (52), a resident of Mannadi. Probe revealed that he was also involved in stealing a bag from a Belgian woman staying at a hotel in Pondy Bazaar.
Police said Muhaideen Akbar Hussain had six previous criminal cases pending against him, including four theft cases. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.