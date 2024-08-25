Man held for stealing Van

CHENNAI: Police on Friday arrested a 26 year old man who drove away a Van which was parked outside a bakery in Anna Nagar three days ago.

The incident happened on Thursday (Aug 22). The van owner, S Kalayanasundaram (42) of Korattur had parked his vehicle near a bakery on Anna Nagar 6th avenue and went to offload the items in the van.

When he returned, the van was not to be seen after which he realised that the vehicle was stolen. Based on the vehicle owner’s complaint, Anna Nagar police registered a case and launched a search for the accused.

Based on CCTV footage, police zeroed in on the accused and on Saturday, police arrested Abdul Jaleel (28) of Kerala and recovered the stolen vehicle from him.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.