Man held for stealing 40 bicycles across Chennai

CHENNAI: A 54-year-old man, who was allegedly involved in a series of bicycle thefts, was arrested by the Kodungaiyur police on Saturday. The police have recovered 40 stolen bicycles from him.

The Kodungaiyur police initiated investigations based on a complaint from V Edward (40) of Jaibalaji Nagar, who approached the police after his son's bicycle was stolen.

Going through the CCTV footage from near the spot, police zeroed in on the suspect, Damodharan (54) of Parvathy Nagar 1st Street in Kodungaiyur. Police sources said he was involved in six bicycle thefts in Kodungaiyur police station limits itself, besides several cases across the city.

The accused used to take note of apartment complexes without security guards or pet dogs, and went in after midnight to steal the cycles. His other targets were bicycles parked outside houses, officials said.

After stealing bicycles that cost between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,00, Damodharan sold the stolen bikes to guest workers at a much cheaper price, revealed the police investigation.

The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.