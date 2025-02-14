Begin typing your search...

    Man held for stalking, sexually assaulting domestic worker in Kodambakkam

    The survivor, who is employed as a help in a few houses in the Kodambakkam area, told the police that the accused, Bopanna Rajesh, used to follow her and sexually harass her almost on a daily basis.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 Feb 2025 3:52 PM IST
    CHENNAI: The police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a young domestic worker in Kodambakkam on Thursday, said a Daily Thanthi report.

    The survivor, who is employed as a help in a few houses in the Kodambakkam area, told the police that the accused, Bopanna Rajesh, used to follow her and sexually harass her almost on a daily basis. On Thursday, when the woman resisted his advances, he reportedly sexually assaulted her.

    Following this, she filed a complaint with the Kodambakkam police, who registered a case and arrested Rajesh. Investigations are on.

