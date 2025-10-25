Begin typing your search...

    Man held for Rs 1.73 crore investment fraud

    Police registered a case based on a complaint from Venkatesan (45) of Villivakkam, who had invested Rs 10 lakh between 2022 and 2023.

    CHENNAI: Shanmugam (57) of Tirumullaivoyal, a suspect in a Rs-1.73-crore investment fraud case, was arrested by the city police on Friday.

    Along with other suspects, he had cheated over 35 persons by floating a fraudulent scheme. He conned the victims into investing in Grow4Sure Business and Marketing Management claiming their money would be doubled within 10 months.

    Police registered a case based on a complaint from Venkatesan (45) of Villivakkam, who had invested Rs 10 lakh between 2022 and 2023.

    After a probe, the company’s director, Munawar Hussain, was arrested in July 2025. Recently, a special police team tracked down and arrested Shanmugam at Tirumullaivayil. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

