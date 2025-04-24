Man held for murder of rag picker in Chennai 

CHENNAI: Police have arrested a 45-year-old man on murder charges after a rag picker whom he assaulted near Chennai Central railway station on Monday, after a petty quarrel, succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased is a rag picker, police said. On Monday night, the deceased, in his late 50s was drinking with the accused, S Senthil Kumar (45), when an argument broke out between them. Senthil Kumar took his aluminium crutches and attacked the rag picker, leaving him severely injured. Onlookers rushed to the injured man's aid and moved him to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Periamet Police, who had booked Senthil Kumar on attempted murder charges, altered the sections to murder and arrested him. The arrested person will be produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.