Man held for hurling petrol bomb at Tasmac bar in Arumbakkam

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man was arrested by the police for hurling a Molotov cocktail (petrol bomb) at a Tasmac bar in Arumbakkam on Monday night after an alleged altercation with the outlet workers.

The man, identified as Vishnu of Villivakkam, visited the Tasmac bar on 100 feet road in Arumbakkam and allegedly passed out at the bar premises after drinking, police said.

The bar staff woke Vishnu up and asked him to leave the premises.

A while later, Vishnu returned to the bar and argued with the staff, claiming they had issued him a torn Rs 20 note. The workers asserted they did not issue him that note and asked him to leave.

Irate, Vishnu returned to the bar once again, hurled the petrol bomb at the bar and fled. The staff immediately extinguished the fire, and later, a complaint was filed against Vishnu with the Arumbakkam police.

Based on the complaint, Vishnu was arrested, and it came to light that he was recently admitted to a de-addiction centre by his family.

He has four cases filed against him, including an attempt to murder. He was also booked in a Pocso Act case by the police.